"I'm Done": 4 Years after Quitting His Bank Job, Nigerian Man Celebrates Becoming Medical Doctor
- It is a dream come true for a Nigerian man who switched careers as he finally became a medical doctor
- The young man quit his bank job in 2019 and announced online his intention to pursue his medical aspiration
- According to him, many people thought he was delusional but today he proved them all wrong with his feat
A Nigerian man has celebrated becoming a medical doctor four years after he resigned from his bank job.
In a tweet on X in 2019, he announced to his followers his decision to quit his bank job, saying people thought he was delusional.
In a new tweet on November 16, the young man, @jydejoshua, excitedly said he is now a doctor.
He appreciated God for making it possible and reminisced on the internal chaos and stress on the road to acquiring his dream. He wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"15th November 2023!
"I'm done, I've bagged the MBChB .
"I read this tweet, and it took me right back in to 2019; the anxiety, the stress, the internal chaos, the hmmmmm...... .
"Look at the work of God in my life ❤️,
"Dr. Joshua Kamal."
See his tweet below:
People celebrate with him
@IgboJollof said:
"Congrats Doc.. welcome to the fold… this must have taken a lot of guts and determination… The world is your oyster now.. enjoy it."
@JAnyantiSFH said:
"Congratulations Doctor, and welcome to the Medic Club! - inspiring story of following your dreams!"
@bktonlinestores said:
"Congratulations, I tap into your grace. I pray that one day I will become a medical doctor, too. Being a medical doctor has always been my dream, but I'm currently working in a bank."
@aab_moet said:
"Congratulations Dr.
"Were you at the Africa Women Leaders Academy awards yesterday? I saw someone like you."
@zealUdoette said:
"Divine direction is better than speed congratulations in order champ."
@Oluwamidunsin said:
"Congratulations Doc! This is Just the Beginning. Greater You I pray."
@lanuella said:
"Welcome to our noble profession and congratulations on doing the thing!!!"
Healthcare assistant makes career switch abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a healthcare assistant had switched to a new career path abroad.
She revealed that she had secured a job as an HR at one of the largest and most reputable companies in Canada, after moving there from Nigeria a year ago.
The lady narrated how she had overcome the challenges of working as a healthcare assistant in a new country, and how she had pursued her dream of becoming an HR with passion and determination.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng