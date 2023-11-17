It is a dream come true for a Nigerian man who switched careers as he finally became a medical doctor

The young man quit his bank job in 2019 and announced online his intention to pursue his medical aspiration

According to him, many people thought he was delusional but today he proved them all wrong with his feat

A Nigerian man has celebrated becoming a medical doctor four years after he resigned from his bank job.

In a tweet on X in 2019, he announced to his followers his decision to quit his bank job, saying people thought he was delusional.

He quit his job as a banker in 2019.

Source: Twitter

In a new tweet on November 16, the young man, @jydejoshua, excitedly said he is now a doctor.

He appreciated God for making it possible and reminisced on the internal chaos and stress on the road to acquiring his dream. He wrote:

"15th November 2023!

"I'm done, I've bagged the MBChB .

"I read this tweet, and it took me right back in to 2019; the anxiety, the stress, the internal chaos, the hmmmmm...... .

"Look at the work of God in my life ❤️,

"Dr. Joshua Kamal."

People celebrate with him

@IgboJollof said:

"Congrats Doc.. welcome to the fold… this must have taken a lot of guts and determination… The world is your oyster now.. enjoy it."

@JAnyantiSFH said:

"Congratulations Doctor, and welcome to the Medic Club! - inspiring story of following your dreams!"

@bktonlinestores said:

"Congratulations, I tap into your grace. I pray that one day I will become a medical doctor, too. Being a medical doctor has always been my dream, but I'm currently working in a bank."

@aab_moet said:

"Congratulations Dr.

"Were you at the Africa Women Leaders Academy awards yesterday? I saw someone like you."

@zealUdoette said:

"Divine direction is better than speed congratulations in order champ."

@Oluwamidunsin said:

"Congratulations Doc! This is Just the Beginning. Greater You I pray."

@lanuella said:

"Welcome to our noble profession and congratulations on doing the thing!!!"

