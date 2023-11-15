A young Nigerian student has cried out for help after losing his entire school fees to virtual betting

He lamented that his school's course registration would end soon and he won't be allowed to sit for his exams

The youth shared his bet history showing how he played virtual betting multiple times on November 15

A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to cry out for help after losing his school fees to betting.

In a viral tweet on X, the student, @YusufOp21648411, said he was moved to use his school fees after watching a punter promote virtual betting for months.

He bet with his entire school fees. Photo Credit: @YusufOp21648411

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately for him, things did not turn out as he expected.

"Good morning people, I am here today to ask for help. I've been watching a punter promote sportyvirtual for months and being in urgent need of money I decided to stake my sch. fees and didn't give a desired output, I followed all of @_kennyblaze1391 and I didn't win a single game," he lamented.

He won't be allowed to take his exams without the fees'

The distraught youth showcased his bet history and added that he risked not sitting for his exam if he didn't pay his school fees. He begged Nigerians for urgent help. According to him, he lost a total of N240k.

"Virtual betting tips, but all to no avail. Please Nigerians I need your urgent help. please I beg of you all help me. Course registration would soon end and there's no way I'll be able to write exams if I don't pay on time. Please, I lost a total of 240000 and....

"It's so unbelievable and I'm so livid I want to k!ll myself... @mrbayoa1 @Mrbankstips @Ekitipikin @_kennyblaze1391 @LouieDi13 @betgains please help," he begged.

Netizens rallied support for him, with some criticising him.

Mixed reactions trailed his appeal

@imperialpresh said:

"The first virtual he played, he won that one, Sporty use am motivate am, sporty bet are not good people walaiiiiii."

@ajibade_demola said:

"The game you could have won BIG from, You still played it with #200 again... And you don't even know when to stop, Better apply for school loan from FG asap."

@trustgod_t said:

"I've been in ur shoes before bro.

"Paste your aza lemme send you small thing it might not be much but you will manage it."

@TipsCombination said:

"How much have you gotten total cos from the people sent so far you should on 1.7m now."

@Milipijo said:

"Abusing him isn’t the best thing to do, either help or avoid. Some of us might have acted in a more unwise manner in other areas of our lives. Acknowledging his mistake and seeking for help is a wise move. Hopefully he learns."

@WBraddum17477 said:

"Wat were you thinking when you lost b2b 4-5times, if you won will you ask for help ? Bet responsibly."

Boy, 16, begs betting company after losing his school fees

In a related report, a 16-year-old boy begged a betting company for a refund after he lost his school fees.

He posted a screenshot displaying his initial message to the company. In response, Sportybet informed him that individuals under 18 are not allowed to use their services, and lost money cannot be refunded.

After receiving Sportybet's response, Benjamin continued to plead with them, expressing deep remorse for his actions.

Man vows to continue betting after losing his school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had vowed to keep betting after losing his school fees.

In a viral video, the man said he has not been lucky with bets placed on games and gave a practical example of playing Manchester United which had been on a losing streak for the past two games, only for them to win eventually.

He stated that betting has brought him trauma, but he insisted on continuing with the hope that he would recover his money someday.

Source: Legit.ng