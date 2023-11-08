A young woman, who is currently serving as an NYSC member, shared photos of her stunning flat that she rented

The woman revealed that she spent all her savings on the rent and now she has no money left

She also admitted that she could not afford to furnish the flat after she moved in, as she had exhausted her funds

Nigerian corper rents house. Photo credit: TikTok/@sleekglowria

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Honorseyi reacted:

"Say haha for me I won hear the sound."

Sleekglowria said:

"Na me dey shout so nas."

Cassie wrote:

"Sleep for ground na lol."

Oly63663:

"I use my last money rent shop now to furnish am nah war."

Ksleekglowria commented:

"Mama, can you tell me more about the apartment? I'm planning on moving to Oshogbo."

Globacon:

"Which environment is this can you please the agent contact with me I need house self contain."

Adebisi Adebukanla:

"This is me atm I just finish crying."

Cute lbukun:

"Same thing is happening to me right now."

Midey:

"Person don spend 12month allawee on house rent."

Damilola Marshal:

"Money woman you go rent flat?"

