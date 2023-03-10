A young Nigerian lady who shared how she transformed her room even though she does not have a job stirred reactions

The small apartment looked so out of place when she first moved in, with only a flat mattress on the ground

Many people in her comment section raised questions about how she was able to afford a new TV and other lovely things in her room

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A young lady has shared a video of her room looked when she got although she was jobless. Only a mattress was sitting on the floor.

The window was without a curtain. The floor was also bare and rough-looking. The lady said that despite having no job yet, she was able to fill the apartment with beautiful things.

Many people asked her how she got the money. Photo source: @slimperry260

Source: TikTok

Cool interior decor

Months after she moved in, the lady had a proper rug. She also bought an expensive bed frame. There is also a big open wardrobe for her bags and shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On the wall is a big flat-screen TV. There is also a mini washing in her room. Many people asked her how she was able to fill up one room without having a job.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Delight said:

"Thou the house is disorganized."

@wolexdaz said:

"Continued blessings dear."

Kevin Max asked:

"Which magic are you using?"

Esther hair&accessories said:

"Where Una dey see dis money."

ripest112 said:

"Nice one you don’t need job."

Bamidele asked:

"Which work u come dey do?"

Dat _Ivoriangirl wondered:

"How did you archive that?"

Lady showed off her Lekki apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady has in a video told a content creator, @walesmorqan, how much she pays yearly for a small apartment on the island in Lagos state.

She was one of the people that fielded questions on their house rents in a vox pop clip. After revealing that she paid N800,000 annually, she took him on a short tour of her apartment.

Seconds into the video, she showed the young man her wardrobe and her flower plants, which were some of the things she was proud about.

Source: Legit.ng