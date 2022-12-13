One lady online decided to share how she manages to save a whopping R50k (N1,290,634) in just 100 envelopes

TikTok user @nomazdiaries explained her savings plan in a clip, showing the neat and manageable system

So many people in her comment section were wowed by the idea and took to the comments to get more information

Saving is so important, but it can also be daunting. One lady took the time to share her secret of saving R50k (N1,290,634) in just 100 envelopes.

With people living pay cheque to pay cheque, saving is not something that a lot of households do. So, not many children learn how to save.

TikTok user @nomazdiaries is the queen of saving and she is sharing her secrets. Image: TikTok / @nomazdiaries

Over N1m in 100 envelopes

TikTok user @nomazdiaries shared a video in which she showed people her 100 envelope stuffing challenge that helped her save R50k (N1,290,6340. With it being just 100 envelopes it makes it easier to small amounts rather than stressing a huge lump sum every month.

She explained that she’s used this method to put a down payment on her car and would encourage everyone to give it a go.

People reacted to saving tips

@Leo Queen said:

“I did something like this last year and ended up with R15k at the end of the year.”

@urbanmosadi said:

“I love this. I need this. Thanks for sharing.”

@Gillian Seetso said:

“I do something similar but weekly during the duration of the year and I put it in an account that accumulates interest.”

@ Nkuli said:

“Smart money move.”

@Rethaaa-bileee said:

“January is approaching my dear I need your envelopes.”

Lady added alligator pepper to piggybank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Anwulika Udanoh, broke her piggybank, revealing that she was finally able to meet her January to April target.

What caught many people's attention was that she put some alligator peppers inside the handmade savings box to protect against sudden disappearance.

In one of her responses to people's comments, she revealed that she started the alligator pepper practice when N90,000 suddenly "disappeared" from the money she was saving and she could not account for it.

Source: Briefly.co.za