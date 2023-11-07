A woman from Nigeria revealed the WhatsApp message she got from her ex-boyfriend who works for NEPA after she dumped him

The man was furious after receiving the breakup message and vowed to get back at her in his own way

As a NEPA employee, the man threatened to cut off the electricity supply to the woman’s house that night

A Nigerian woman has exposed the shocking WhatsApp message she received from her former boyfriend who works for the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) after she ended their relationship.

The man, who was clearly enraged by the woman’s decision to break up with him, swore to take revenge on her in his own unique way.

Lady leaks the chat.

Source: TikTok

Using his power as a NEPA employee, the man warned the woman that he would disconnect the electricity supply to her house that night, leaving her in darkness and discomfort.

Watch the video below:

Some of the reactions below:

Corlix reacted:

"If u da my area abeg go beg cos me I wan use light sleep ooh."

Symply starr:

"You sleep abi you no sleep."

Dami wrote:

"I don see the reason why we no get light for 2 weeks now."

Nikky bella205:

"Why u sef go date nepa."

SUccessfulfranka:

"Na nepa he b no b God o."

User63663636:

"Honestly l just understand why we no get light for past 2 weeks now I don't see bro NEPA at the tailor sister shop anymore since then no light."

Naominicky:

"Tell him you are child of light, the light that brightens his way."

Parelo:

"I liked the video cUz it had the bed stand in the background as my room."

Yurqurlsoso:

"Wen una dey date, na so he give you constant light??"

Source: Legit.ng