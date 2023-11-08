A touching video of a little girl’s farewell message to her sister who was leaving home has gone viral on TikTok

The video was recorded by the younger sister on the phone of the elder one, who discovered it when she reached her destination

In the video, the little girl expressed how much she would miss her sister and hoped that she would watch the video and remember her

A heartwarming video of a little girl’s emotional goodbye to her sister who was moving away from home has captured the hearts of many.

The video was secretly recorded by the younger sister on the phone of the elder one, who found it when she arrived at her new place.

Young girl sends emotional message. Photo credit: TikTok/@obygist

Source: TikTok

In the video, the little girl poured out her feelings of love and sadness for her sister and hoped that she would watch the video and think of her.

The elder sister was deeply touched by the adorable gesture and decided to share it with the world on TikTok.

The video has amassed thousands of views and comments from people who were moved by the sisterly bond and praised the little girl for her sincerity and sweetness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olachi Onuoha reacted:

"I cried, Kai I cried."

Triplets said:

"I'm crying.This shows how amazing you are."

Sarah wrote:

"My brothers will be singing "pack and go."

Trendyjewelry:

"Omo I too mumu na everything dey make me cry omo I don cry now now."

Ms.homachi commented:

"She knows how to communicate that's nice."

"BlessieB3:

This is so emotional ..please don't forget to call her."

Marvy:

"Make my small sis come see wetin her mates dey do."

Kamso:

"Please call her don't forget o bye bye."

Miss Phoebe:

"Sister call her ooo we're all begging you."

Blye eyes:

"Where did you travel to."

After 4 years, Nigerian man in tears as he meets his sister again at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that being away from family for a long while makes one yearn for them and look forward to the day of reunion.

A young man had to leave his family behind to pursue a tennis career opportunity in the United States of America.

He had been gone overseas for about four years. He finally reunited with his sister after the long years apart.

Source: Legit.ng