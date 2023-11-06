A woman left her husband after an argument and he followed her with grilled meat to apologise

This amusing video shows how a man tried to win back his wife’s love with two skewers of suya, a popular Nigerian street food

The wife had moved to her daughter’s place after packing her bags and storming out of their home

A hilarious video of a marital dispute and reconciliation has gone viral on social media.

It shows how a woman who left her husband after a heated quarrel was wooed back by him with a delicious offer of grilled meat.

Parents were finding ways to patch things up. Photo credit: TikTok/@mila_mcjohn0

Source: TikTok

The woman had packed her bags and walked out of their home, seeking refuge at her daughter’s house.

The husband, who felt remorseful and wanted to patch things up with his spouse, followed her there with two sticks of suya in his hands.

Suya is a mouth-watering Nigerian delicacy made from skewered and spiced meat, usually sold by street vendors.

The husband pleaded with his wife to forgive him and come back home, while holding out the suya as a peace offering.

The wife, who seemed amused and touched by his gesture, eventually accepted his apology and the suya. The video has melted the hearts of many viewers who found it both funny and romantic.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stephanie reacted:

"I wish I grew up seeing this kin love, I thought WWWE common until I saw other homes was common."

Somto said:

"The fact that he bought her suya."

Fhayfhay:

"Mummy doing as if it's not sweeting her."

Bae-kae:

"Ok sUya is Nigerians flower? I love eeet."

Gloria Jonathan:

"Make our husband love us like this, Amen."

MhizPraiz:

"My parents had issues and my mom left,my brothers went with my mom but I stayed with my dad, but this man kept going to her new home to eat."

Wife crying and begging lady stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @useroyintomiwabab2, has gone online in tears to beg one Mutiat to leave her husband alone.

With tears in her eyes, the lady kept begging Mutiat to let her hubby go, saying she is already pregnant for the man.

She asked people to beg the other lady on her behalf, revealing that the responsibility of carrying a child has not been easy for her.

Source: Legit.ng