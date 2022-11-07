A Nigerian lady has put pride aside as she went online to cry over another lady, Mutiat, taking her husband from her

In a state of grief with tears coming down her cheeks, she said that she is already pregnant for the man

Many social media users who watched her video advised her to move on as no relationship is worth weeping for

A young Nigerian lady, @useroyintomiwabab2, has gone online in tears to beg one Mutiat to leave her husband alone.

With tears in her eyes, the lady kept begging Mutiat to let her hubby go, saying she is already pregnant for the man.

Many people advised her to forget about the relationship. Photo source: TikTok/@useroyintomiwabab2

Woman cries for her husband to return

She asked people to beg the other lady on her behalf, revealing that the responsibility of carrying a child has not been easy for her. The woman revealed the husband rejected the pregnancy.

Many people who were in her comment section found it funny that anybody would cry for a man in such a manner.

omothorlani said:

"Pregnant way everybody dey smile, when dey get pregnant, he reach ur turn you turn it to pregnant crying."

caramelprim said:

"This ur husband don go, forget it otilo."

Pamilerin_Bby said:

"I’m just coming back from mutiat page, omoo I see like 3 videos of 3 different relationships for there oo."

Slimnimipearl said:

"Mutiat why nah,but u self for hold ur husband well nah."

omolaraomolara858 said:

"Go and work u will forget about ur boyfriend."

Funbi said:

"Iyale mutiat make I tell you you husband ehn otilo but mutiat why now ko funny oo."

baddieee606 said:

"Y’all should leave her alone she fighting for what hers in a way she can."

Pastor dumps wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 21-year-old lady, @fockosi, went on TikTok to narrate how she became a mother of two kids at a young age.

She narrated that she got married to a pastor when she was just between the ages 15 and 16 and had her first child at that time. Her second child came at 17.

The lady added that one day, the man woke up and said he heard from God who instructed him to divorce her and marry another person. The man took their children.

