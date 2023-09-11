A woman posted a heart-wrenching video of her family receiving the body of their sister who passed away in the US

In her emotional post, she recounted her sister's dreams of bringing joy to their mother's face

The sad video has gotten lots of support and condolences from concerned netizens who viewed it

A TikTok user identified as @lrettepassion has gotten netizens emotional with a video shared via her account.

The video showed her family receiving the body of their sister, who unfortunately lost her life in the United States.

According to Irette, her sister had travelled to the United States with ambitious dreams and a determination to bring happiness to their mother's life.

In the video, Irette’s family looked devastated as they cried out, struggling to come to terms with the loss of their beloved sister.

Family bids farewell to their sister who died in the US

In her heartfelt message, lrette expressed her reluctance to accept her sister's departure.

She described her sister as a vibrant princess who had big dreams and a desire to put a smile on their mother's face.

Sadly, her sister returned in a casket, and she bid her 'angelic' sister a final farewell.

In her words:

“My heart is broken, I still don't want to believe you are gone. You travelled to the U.S as a very vibrant princess with huge dreams and the mind to put a smile on your mom's face. Just to come back in a box. Farewell my angel.”

The online community joins the family in mourning

Irette's video has garnered an outpouring of support and condolences from the online community.

Many people have been touched by the story as they emphasized the fragility of life.

@Licious beauty concept reacted:

“My condolence to the family. It's not easy losing a loved one. At least they brought her home. Mine sister's body was nowhere to be found.”

@Genevieve Martha Dennis said:

“My dear brother died in London and was brought to Ghana the same way. I feel your pain but God always knows best.”

@Chisom love commented:

“Chai so sorry.”

@ge_Adunbi3 reacted:

“Sorry E, God please for the sake of my mom, let me go back home safely.”

@menums commented:

“So sorry for your loss, I going through mine, can't get over my younger brother, it's a year and six months, the pain is pain.”

@serwaaataaesther said:

“This is really sad.”

@Kabiyesi Oluwagbemiga said;

“So sad news. so sorry for the loss. May God give you guys the fortitudes to bear her loss.”

