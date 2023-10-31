A funny video of a man and his small-sized wife who is always on her smartphone has stirred mixed reactions online

The man videoed her as she operated her device and informed his potential viewers about her character as he challenged her by keeping it out of her reach

The woman's reaction left netizens in stitches as many people threw their weight behind her and jokingly tackled her husband

A man has taken to social media to showcase how he pulled a fast one on his small-sized wife who was always on her phone.

"One of the best ways to keep her phone away," he captioned the video he shared on TikTok.

The man kept his wife's phone up. Photo Credit: @maxandsina

He started the video by filming her as she operated her phone unbothered about him. Quickly, he took her phone and placed it in a cabinet way above her reach and watched to see her reaction.

Without saying a word, his wife took a chair and climbed it to reach her phone and took it out from the cabinet.

The video has amassed over one million views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People supported his wife

Keeping up with the Gadafians said:

"Never saw that coming, i had a short vision."

missvee said:

"Your wife is calm you married a human being."

nanaakua said:

"We don't like that Mr. we are CUTE and short cos we have the tallest heart if u know u know."

Finest @God,s favorite said:

"We the cutie girls, we are offended and we will revenge , we ain’t short we are cute."

Blessing Osinachi said:

"Na short person short oo we no kill person.

"Shortness has become a crime."

Ohemaa Sandy said:

''Woooow proud of you sis Rosina that my senior at school she was a product of church of pentecost love u."

Mrs _ Enyo said:

"Please on behalf of all short lady’s please spare us."

chimmy said:

"She didn't even say anything when you took the phone, seems like she was short of words."

