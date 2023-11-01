Promise Wosu Junior, the UNIPORT graduate who did a marathon from Lagos to Port Harcourt in five days, is now a landowner

The young man was recently gifted plots of land by a real estate company and took to social media to celebrate

Promise had started his Guinness World Record attempt on Tuesday, October 17 and ended on October 21 in style

A young Nigerian youth, Promise Wosu Junior, who recently concluded a five-day marathon from Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos to Port Harcourt has been gifted plots of land.

Promise, who hails from Omudioga in Emohua local government, Rivers state, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 1.

Promise Wosu Junior was gifted plots of land. Photo Credit: Wene Port Harcourt

Source: Facebook

Recall the accounting graduate from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) had embarked on the 5-day marathon in a Guinness World Record attempt.

Upon successfully arriving in Port Harcourt on October 21, the young man checked into a medical facility for a check-up and bed rest and was also received by Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Promise's daring marathon has now been rewarded and he shared his excitement with fans and followers.

"In appreciation of my courage and determination on the just concluded Lagos to Port Harcourt Marathon which I successfully completed to project the good image of our State and Nation at large,

"I have been gifted with plots of land...," he wrote on Facebook.

People celebrate with Promise Wosu Junior

SaintEsther Chidera Goodness said:

"You deserve it, congratulations."

Mhiz Peace Samuel said:

"Congratulations.

"Greater achievements await you."

Goodness Ada Heoma said:

"Congratulations wene, more wins."

Raymond Dicken Adele said:

"Congratulations you deserve more. God bless..."

Favour Ngozichi said:

"Congratulations Promise of the most High....

"Am super proud of you."

Lady G world said:

"I say Good thing Good.

"Congratulations dear we are proud of you and your accomplishments."

Promise shares how he completed the 5-day marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Promise had given an insight into how he executed his 5-day marathon.

Promise told Legit.ng that the journey, which lasted for five days, was an adventurous one. He said:

"I took the Lekki-epe expressway to Ijebu Ode, then headed Ore-ondo, to Benin - Sapele - Warri- Ugheli - East-West Road, then to Port Harcourt. It was adventurous."

He said he was motivated to embark on the tedious walk after facing many rejections. He hopes to become a Guinness World Record holder.

