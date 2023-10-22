The daring Nigerian youth attempting a Guinness World Record for a marathon is currently receiving treatment

In a fresh update, the young man was visited by concerned folks as he is hospitalised after arriving in Port Harcourt

Taking off from Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, the Port Harcourt indigene made his way to Ogun state and then other locations as he progressed

Wene, the young Nigerian man who began a 5-day marathon from Lagos to Port Harcourt, has been hospitalised.

This was confirmed in an update Wene shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Wene is receiving treatment in the Government House Clinic, according to his Facebook update. Photo Credit: Wene Port Harcourt

Source: Facebook

Wene was pictured receiving treatment, with a drip in his arm, in what is believed to be the Government House Clinic, Port Harcourt.

In another update, the young man expressed how he felt, noting his relief to be back home. He wrote:

"Pains unimaginable , I give everything time, distance ? Time, scars? Time, disbelief ? Still Time. Until then, Wene is home!

"#weneph."

Netizens send Wene recovery messages

Mimi Promise said:

"Your pains has indeed pave way for you, be strong, and receive quick recovery."

Azeruba Chimene Ihunwo said:

"You will be fine.

"The most important thing is that the goal has been achieved."

Comr Wosu Moses Victor said:

"Congratulations brother, all the doubting thomas will soon congratulate you.

"I wish you quick recovery."

Chukwu Prisca said:

"In Zechariah we learn, I will bring that group(Wene) through the fire and make them(you) pure. I will refine them (you)like silver and purify them(you) like gold.

"You've already seen the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Things are not the same anymore Wenekem.

"Speedy recovery.

"God bless you real good❤."

Nwobodo Selina Ugochi said:

"Super Congratulations to you. ❤️ ❤️

"Quick recovery!"

Alfred Prince said:

"Congratulations bro don't worry you will be strong, I am happy you made us proud."

How Wene began his 5-day marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wene had embarked on a 5-day marathon from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt youth named Wene intimated netizens of his Guinness World Record attempt in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 15.

Wene admitted that it seemed like an impossible challenge and urged people to join him on the adventure. A look at his flier for the exercise showed he kicked off his journey on Tuesday, October 17 and is expected to end it on October 21.

Source: Legit.ng