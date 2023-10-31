In what some people have dubbed a grace to grass story, the viral Happie Boys have been deported to Nigeria from Cyprus

A Nigerian human rights lawyer abroad broke the news of their deportation with an update on their location

Unlike when they were sacked by their eatery employer over a year ago which launched them into the limelight, this time, many Nigerians knocked them

Legit.ng has learnt that Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, popularly known together as Happie Boys, have been reported to Nigeria from Cyprus.

Oloye T.D. Esq, a Nigerian human rights lawyer in the diaspora, disclosed this in a tweet on X on Monday, October 30.

Social media reacts to their deportation

@iamchekzi said:

"And you all think Village people is not real? hahahahah… Go check their history."

@Oserume1 said:

"Another lesson on why people should not reward bad behavior!"

@Olalekanakogun said:

"Skit making is good business in Nigeria now, and you don’t have to be educated.

"I hope they came with their uniforms…

"•Original.

"•Pawon.

"•Master.

"Do this one‼️"

@Imudia_se2 said:

"They should go and beg Chicken Republic for employment."

@naturalboifilmz said:

"The grace of God may take you places in life, but it requires good character to sustain grace."

OPM's pastor steps in after Happie Boys' arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM's pastor had intervened after Happie Boys' arrest in Cyprus.

In an unexpected twist, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere extended an olive branch to Happie Boys, despite their past misdeeds.

Recognizing the role he played in supporting their education in Cyprus, the OPM pastor employed his legal team to secure their release from prison. While the specifics of their misdeeds have not been disclosed, Apostle Chibuzor's actions caused a stir online.

