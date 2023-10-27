Mohbad's mother's sister has also called out his wife in a trending video on social media

In the clip, Mohbad's aunty claimed she saw blood-soaked clothes which baffled her when she visited Wunmi

Mohbad's aunt in the viral video stated that the singer's wife wouldn't go scot-free if she had a hand in his death

People continue to react weeks after Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, passed on.

Amid the different controversies that have trailed his sudden death, Mohbad's maternal sister has caused a buzz as she also called out the deceased's wife.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, recently claimed Mohbad's wife was unfaithful.

Mohbad's aunt appears to have thrown her weight behind his dad as she said he couldn't lie against the singer's wife.

In a viral video, Mohbad's aunt also queried why there were clothes soaked with blood when the singer died.

She revealed she had visited their home and had seen the blood-soaked clothes, which left her baffled.

Mohbad's aunt further stated that Wunmi wouldn’t go scott-free if she had a hand in Mohbad's death.

Speaking in Yoruba language, she said:

"Wunmi do you want to tell me that Mohbad’s dad is lying against you? When I got to your house after MohBad d!ed, I saw many clothes that were soaked in blood. I was so surprised, I had to ask my sister that why is there so much blood on these clothes? Nobody asked you anything. If you know about Mohbad’s death, you will never go scot-free. God will use the blood relationship between me and Mohbad to punish you. I have so many things I want to say but I am still holding on. You will not escape it."

