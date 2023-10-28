A video of Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, dancing with so much zeal has sparked curiosity online

Many netizens who watched the video wondered why he was dancing with so much excitement

This is coming shortly after the activist publicly appealed to popular Nigerian singer, Davido, for funds

Nigerian activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has caused a frenzy online with a new video.

The intriguing clip shared on the Instagram app by @mazitundeednut showed the activist dancing with so much zeal to a Christian song.

Trending video of VeryDarkMan dancing on the road Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Netizens speculate on reason behind VeryDarkMan's zealous dance moves

The video has sparked curiosity amongst netizens on the reason behind his passionate dance.

In the clip, he was seen dancing with so much energy to gospel music praising God for his good works.

This came shortly after he publicly appealed to Davido to send cash for him so he could fund an NGO.

Reactions trail video of VeryDarkMan dancing

Netizens have stormed the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

@jariii said:

"Oga don do serious cash out. Be like OBO send funds."

Kisshello_vibes20 said:

"Rich man pikin go think say na mad man."

Kvng_nessah commented:

"Why do I feel like this guy has body odour?"

Yyam_palesh said:

"I hate this guy fr, he seems like a pretender to me. I want to see people’s tears under my comment."

Amokiaye reacted:

"Please I just want to ask simple question ooooo! Why is it that he likes dirty environment for his video? Is it to suit his color? Black is beautiful oooo! But this Dude, Mbanu he own black get as he be, or is there something about dirty environment that we don’t know about? Please I’m just asking for a friend."

Amadubuko added:

"Very Rude and rough guy."

Eva_oghosa asked:

"What’s pig called in ur language? cos I think I jst saw one."

Watch the video below:

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others. The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

@srigeorgeom commented: “If you know him very well, you will know that he is a principled person and not someone who can be influenced by fame and money. I regret to inform you that Very Dark Black Man is not available for purchase. Don't play, If you attempt to bribe him or silence him with money, You will learn. So, be cautious.”

Source: Legit.ng