A video of a little boy dancing and enjoying himself in his living room has become a viral sensation

The boy, who his mum probably filmed, seemed to adore the Amapiano tune playing on the television

He also sang along to the lyrics, showing familiarity with the song

A captivating video of a little boy dancing and having fun in his living room has warmed hearts.

Mum must have captured the boy while he was dancing to an Amapiano tune.

Little kid shows his fun side. Photo credit: TikTok/@nandia870

Source: TikTok

The video captured his cheerful mood and infectious energy as he moved his body to the rhythm of the music.

Little boy dances to Amapiano song

He displayed impressive dance moves and expressions that made the viewers smile and laugh.

The video was a delightful showcase of the boy’s talent and personality.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user152221 reacted:

"He is not stripped of the ones, dressed in jeans and given the keys to the polo shirt."

@phumzilejessicadl said:

"A whole teddy bear singing Mnike I love it when they can still fit in those and can walk already his so adorable."

Lehutso Ellah Maahlo:

"She knows the pointing is necessary."

@sharon45.M:

"We will just ignore the finger part. New dance alert."

@UserTumiMashee:

"Those who love the finger part let's all gather here,because wow."

@Carol Thabethe:

"Who else is having a smilen moving with her."

@thabienesh:

"Eein her mind she is dancing exactly like them."

@Blueface3baby:

"Mnike is also giving babies."

@Lukie The Luks:

"The cutest video i've seen today."

@Wanie:

"Tell me you're South African without telling me you're South African."

