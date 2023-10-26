Popular relationship counsellor Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, best known as Blessing CEO, has lost her Instagram account

Legit.ng previously reported that the controversial love expert had a heated session online where she dragged singer Davido for owing a car dealer 4.5 million naira

A few hours after the viral incident, netizens were quick to notice that Blessing's Instagram account mysteriously vanished from the space

Popular relationship counsellor Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, best known as Blessing CEO, has mysteriously lost her Instagram account moments after calling out Afrobeats superstar Davido on social media.

The controversial love guru claimed that the singer was yet to clear a 4.5 million debt he used to purchase a car for his logistics manager, Israel DMW.

Blessing called out the DMW boss and noted that he was a role model who should be emulated for his good service, while urging him to clear the automobile that belonged to the well-known car dealer IVD.

After the public show, IVD resorted to social media to refute this, saying Davido didn't owe him any money.

However, after calling out the Unavailable hitmaker, the socialite's Instagram account mysteriously vanished.

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's Instagram account disappearance

erifeoluwa_simi:

"Oppression, Davido keeps oppressing the poor."

_____didi.:

"It's giving “ If you talk you collect”."

blizz_d_realtor:

Is the thin air for me, na wetin good for her be dat,"

miramiccreation:

"You people should leave David alone, what happened to Tunde's account? Na still David? Nawa o."

baby.kobo:

"Very Good make she rest small."

mz_xaina:

"Why didn’t he take down his side chick’s account when she was busy dragging him through the mud. Abi he just get the update?"

ella__emmanuel:

"So someone can not even chase clout in peace again‍♀️ Very dark will be celebrating."

Davido's Isreal reacts to Blessing CEO's debt claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal reacted to claims by Blessing CEO that the car the singer bought for him has yet to be paid for in full.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Isreal shared a photo of Blessing and called her out with his caption.

Isreal warned Blessing never to chase clout with his name or Davido's and asked if she thought he was Verydarkman, who she has been dragging online.

