Veteran Nollywood star Mr Ibu is currently battling an illness, and a video that recently surfaced has raised concerns

In the viral clip online, the actor stood amid people during his 40 years on screen celebration as they rejoiced with him

A man who sprayed Mr Ibu just three notes made him uncomfortable by pressing the money hard against his forehead

A video of veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, at his 40 years on screen celebration has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

In the video, the actor, who is battling a serious health condition at the moment, stood among friends and colleagues with a cake in front of him.

On his side, a man appeared and sprayed Mr Ibu money in true party fashion.

What drew concern was that the man specifically pasted just three notes on Mr Ibu's forehead. The actor looked uncomfortable after the moment

Netizens react to Mr Ibu's video

The video sparked mixed reactions among netizens, and they shared different opinions. Read some comments below:

misterxcel:

"He was clearly not happy about it."

chidi.ma_:

"Just 3 pieces of money. All that pressure."

djtoxiq:

"With Mr Ibu’s big a$$ stomach y’all didn’t think something is already going wrong inside the body? Let’s be careful when pointing fingers, especially in this perilous time."

m_a_y_19th:

"We shouldn’t conclude so easily a proper investigation should be carried out immediately that’s the only way we can accuse the man of being responsible."

mirabless_:

"So uncalled for, he was so so serious with bone face, pressed that money so harrd on face . Hmmmmmm, so irritating to see self over and over again. Why didn’t he sprayed all the money instead of pressed only 3 leaves on his face so hard. Mr Ibu felt the pressed decided to used his hand and removed the money from his forehead."

its_utiee:

"Even if na dollars or pounds, what’s that ?ahhh."

debbytwist:

"His not even smiling."

geskkyeventmastersltd:

"This is not right at all."

je_suis_olivia_kachy:

"This is not normal."

Kate Henshaw slams critics over Mr Ibu's health

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress broke the silence as she spoke on behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) about the health issues of veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

Kate Henshaw is the Director of Communications for the AGN, and in brief, she gave some responses to our queries on what the body was doing to help its member, Mr Ibu.

The Nollywood actress also noted that the body has a Healthcare/Welfare plan in place for all its members, which they could all key into.

Source: Legit.ng