VeryDarkMan’s plea to Nigerian singer, Davido, for financial support for his NGO has caused a stir on social media

The plea was a passionate response to Davido's tweet where he expressed frustration about ungratefulness

The post has garnered mixed reactions from netizens in the comment section as some tackled the activist

In a post directed at Nigerian singer Davido, popular activist, Martins Otse, a.k.a VeryDarkMan expressed his desire for financial support for their upcoming NGO.

The activist highlighted the need for clean drinking water and the intention to build boreholes to address the issue.

VeryDarkMan requests money from Davido for NGO Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan passionately appeals to Davido for funding

The plea, accompanied by a reference to Davido's wealth, caught the attention of social media users, leading to a heated discussion.

He wrote;

“Davido don't let this people change you 0o, I need some of your money when I start my NGO. A lot of kids in Nigeria Still drink river water, project build boreholes go soon start. 0B0 never vex yet. I need your money.”

This is coming after Davido tweeted his frustration about ungratefulness without directly mentioning anyone's name.

Netizens react to activist's plea for funding from Davido

The activist's request for funding from Davido received mixed reactions from netizens.

Some mocked the activist, pointing out his previous statement claiming he didn't need Davido's money.

@jeffryprettypretty commented:

“But you said he asked for your account last time, you didn't give him, okay now you need the money? funny people everywhere.”

@jimmybose wrote:

"Casted. I think say u be odogwu wey no need money."

@ble_ssing_sunday reacted:

“Rich man pikin go think say David na CBN.”

@bu.kun_mi said:

“If you believe VDM is a beggar like my comment.”

@aifypedro commented:

“NGO is one of the oldest scam in Nigeria, na wetin this one want use cash out.”

@elijah_emenike001 said:

“99% of people close to David are with him for their own self interest.”

@evacomedytv_ said:

“But you said you don't need social media money. Ewu hausa.”

@_soburaah reacted:

“‘I still need your money". I thought you said he gave you money but you rejected it.”

@queengbem commented:

“Coming from someone who says he doesn't accept money this vdm is somehow am starting to dislike him.”

Watch the video below:

