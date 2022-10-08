"Don't Be Angry": Nigerian Lady Tackles Seriously Husband for Not Praising Her Makeup, Man Reacts in Video
- A Nigerian woman has angrily tackled her husband for not telling her that her make up and dress is fine
- In a short TikTok video, the woman was seen in a car with her hubby as she complained bitterly
- But the man maintained a straight face and drove in silence throughout the moment she was complaining
A video of a Nigerian woman tackling her husband has gone viral on TikTok.
In the video shared by @chiamaxsworld, the pretty lady said her husband did not praise her dress and make up.
She lamented that the man always fails to even notice her and say something when she wear something nice.
The man reacts with absolute silence
They were in a car, but the man refused to say anything or even turn his face to look at his wife.
She continued to lament, outlining all the beautiful things on her body, but which her husband failed to acknowledge.
Many TikTokers related with the video as they say men are the same all over the world.
They told her that the husband is trying to balance family account and other things, and that he may not remember to look at her.
Watch the video below:
Social media react as woman complain of not being praised by hubby
@Hair said:
"Una plenty wey wear this cloth today on TikTok, what's the occasion?"
@beeval23 commented:
"No vex Chiamax, they're all like that."
@willifred nene said:
"That is the problem when you say you have a relationship with someone who is your geee."
@Martin Knight commented:
"Oga dey balance account for him head. E no kuku hear you."
@flyingdutchman63 said:
"It's amazing how you have different looks. You buy new cloth, no be you and him wear new cloth?"
@A Queen said:
"Please don't be angry, the dress looks beautiful, can we see the full look?."
