A woman who is unhappy with her husband’s lack of help around the house and with their children wonders if she should end their marriage.

She says that they had agreed on a shared approach to parenting and household chores before getting married, but he has failed to keep his promise and expects her to do everything.

Husband no longer helps wife at home. Photo credit: Gettysburg Image Source: Legit.ng

Source: Depositphotos

Here is a short excerpt from the lady's complain:

"I am 47, have two primary-school children and a marriage that is in slow decline. From our initial pre-marriage ideals of a kind of Scandinavian shared approach to parenting and marriage it became apparent that, in fact, our underlying approach was that of his parents. The expectation is that I do everything. Nothing is done in an abusive way, but there is a passive detachment which I see in him that mirrors his dad. In his side of the family, the women run around doing everything while the men watch TV and discuss the news. I have brought this up numerous times, both in frustration and anger and in calmer, sadder moments," she said.

She has tried to talk to him about this issue many times, but he either ignores her or makes temporary changes that don’t last.

She doesn’t want to break up for the sake of their children, but she also doesn’t want to live like this forever.

In the report which was published by Guardian UK, a psychotherapist and author, Philippa Perry, suggests that the woman should not act in haste or rage, but rather try to understand why her husband behaves the way he does and how they can work together to change their patterns.

Perry says that people tend to mimic their parents’ roles in marriage, unless they are gently challenged by their partners.

She also says that the husband may not be hearing the woman’s words when she shouts at him, but only feels attacked and defensive.

She advises the woman to express her feelings and needs calmly and clearly, and to ask for his help in finding solutions.

She also recommends that they seek couples counseling if they can’t resolve their problems on their own.

Perry warns the woman that leaving her husband may not solve her issues, as she may encounter similar problems with another partner or face new challenges as a single parent.

She says that the woman should only leave if she is sure that there is no hope for improvement or happiness in their relationship, and that she has exhausted all other options.

She encourages the woman to think about what she wants from her marriage and what she is willing to give, and to communicate that with her husband in a respectful and honest way.

Source: Legit.ng