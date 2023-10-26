A trending video of a woman crying on the floor after her OPay account was cleared has stirred mixed reactions

The shattered woman was helpless as she wailed while calling for help over her unfortunate situation

OPay is a mobile-based payment platform that allows customers to make transfers, payments and other essential services

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of a woman shedding tears on the floor after all the money in her OPay account was tampered with.

TikTok blogger, @brenda_koko, shared the video on the social media platform with the caption, "All her money gone just like that."

The woman helplessly sat on the floor with pain written all over her face and wailed over her situation.

The location of the video was not disclosed in the video but it looked like an office for financial services.

Security men could be seen around the woman who would not be pacified. The incident sparked a debate about OPay as a financial institution.

People argue in defense and against OPay

AJEMINA said:

"Bt me i have 250k in my opay nd my money is okay.i have been saving it since in my opay acct."

Dewunmi 213 said:

"Me wey dey use opay collect my school fees and house fee, nothing do ham someone close to her do this or she click on a wrong link."

Stephen said:

"The problem here is not opay but the woman because to me I see opay as the best transaction platform for now."

sparklingbeauty83 said:

"Opay services is 100 times better than all the banks we have in Nigeria. free transfer, everyday interest."

Adewumiajayi said:

"I was once a banker, this is how those customers do after they unknowingly release their PIN or OTP. But for Opay it is better than all Nigerian banks."

Adeola said:

"She don loose guard come dey blame opay. Opay wey be my number one bank anytime any day."

Nelson Efe Christabel said:

"I am an opay agent but I can never save my money in opay, it is a wallet not bank."

OPay reacts after being accused of opening accounts without permission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPay had reacted to allegations from Nigerians about account opening.

The complaints from Nigerians on social media are that the digital payment platform uses their phone number to open accounts without permission.

The company explained that a check was done on those raising complaints and revealed that they opened accounts three to four years ago but had since forgotten about them.

