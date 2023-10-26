A woman has become a viral sensation owing to her towering figure that set her apart from everyone

A young man saw the very tall woman in a Nigerian market and struggled to record her for netizens

Many people who wanted to see the lady well were unimpressed with the video and tackled the man who recorded it

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of a very tall woman spotted in a marketplace.

An amazed young man, @montenadenus, shared the clip on TikTok, dubbing her the tallest woman on earth.

Traders in the market and passers-by, including kids, could not help but stare at the woman as she strolled past them.

The lady's towering figure distinguished her from others, making her the cynosure of all eyes.

Internet users, however, criticised the person who shared the video for not recording her well. The clip has amassed over 446k views at the time of this report.

Cameraman criticised for not capturing tall lady well

DCRUXY said:

"Cman u need go back to this mkt for proper coverage cos my anger level don high..I use God beg u."

NAOMI said:

"Ur hand they pain u? u just had one assignment and u couldn’t deliver."

hilarious said:

"God take this camera and bring back MohBad."

Kosa said:

"Since all this year you never sabi record video, Your phone go lost by the grace of God."

PerMar said:

"Video person you Dey fear, just Dey busy dey video shortest person."

Big baby Ivie said:

"Camera man Dey fear to video make he no receive knock from above."

Sika said:

"Camera man leave tallest woman in the world dey video heaven and earth."

Very tall lady spotted in street

