OPay has reacted to concerns raised by some customers about fraudulent withdrawals and missing funds from their accounts

The complaints followed a viral video which had some customers at the company's head office in Lagos

The video had led to panic withdrawals from customers who were worried about falling victim to fraud

OPay, one of Nigeria's leading fintech companies, has responded to allegations on social media that some of its customers are experiencing unauthorised withdrawals from their accounts.

A video surfaced over the weekend on X(formerly Twitter) showing some customers complaining about fraudulent withdrawals.

In the old video, which first surfaced online in August 2021, customers at the Opay office in Ikeja were seen protesting the withdrawals.

The video, which was initially passed off as a recent event, generated a lot of reactions and led to panic withdrawals from customers.

OPay reacts

Reacting to the video OPay in a statement denied the allegations on the video while reassuring customers their money was safe.

The message reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to a certain old video that resurfaced on some social media platforms regarding alleged fraudulent activities on some OPay Agent accounts.

“We wish to state that the allegations are dated and have been resolved in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders. We implore our customers and the general public to ignore and disregard the video and its content. We remain committed to protecting our users from any fraudulent activity or scam as customer data protection is our priority.”

The company also reiterated that its platform is solid with tested infrastructure to keep customers' funds safe and secure.

We wish to inform our esteemed customers that this information is false and urge you to disregard it completely.

Customers react

The clarification from Opay seemed to have come too late for some customers who had, out of panic, withdrawn all their money from the fintech account to avoid falling victim.

A customer of OPay, identified as Olanrewaju Abdulyekeen, said:

“I have been a victim of many scams recently, thank God I was able to move my money out of your account. Communication is key. Learn to communicate with your customers when you have issues or crises.”

@AwwalAliu6h, while sharing a screenshot of a debit of N54,444 on October 1, 2023, said he never carried out the transaction.

In response Opay said:

"Thank you for contacting OPay! Please be aware that your card details was possibly linked to a payment platform for an online subscription or loan services, in order for this transaction to have been successful."

AwwalAliu6h replied:

"I never initiated this transaction"

No further update was provided.

