A funny video of a playful husband who made a hilarious remark that he can’t open the door for his wife anymore because he is married and relaxed has captured the attention of many online users.

The video showed the couple arriving at their car and the wife asking her husband to open the door for her as a sign of chivalry.

Husband plays with wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@chimaxworld

Source: TikTok

However, the husband playfully refused and said that she was no longer his girlfriend but his wife.

He also said he does need to impress her anymore.

The husband eventually opened and closed the door for his charming wife, but not before making her laugh with his witty jokes.

Their amusing conversation showed their strong bond and affection for each other and their sense of humor and fun.

This video is a perfect example of how humor can spice up a marriage and make it more enjoyable.

It has inspired many couples to share their funny stories and experiences.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jane Aninwaigwe reacted:

"Marry your frnd e get why."

Holy Sixtus said:

"You two most make sure next world ur guys married again."

Chefrapheal01 wrote:

"You go explain tire."

ThatBlackgal commented:

"God pls try marry ur best friend omo laugh wan kill me."

Maris Stanley:

"I pray I marry an understanding and playful person."

Christabel:

"She said he never get me fully, madam wetin remain."

User3200499456773:

"God abeg i need a playful wife oo."

Alvin Henry:

"After election no campaign oh."

Black nene:

"U guys self. I love this couple mehn!"

Desmond:

"He said who are you???"

OfficialHe:

"Be like our uncle no want peace at all today... He woke up to choose Vawulence."

Favyshawty:

"Husband should better be this playful."

Playful wife climbs husband cleaning the living room, shows their bond and happy home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a heartwarming video on TikTok, featuring a wife’s adorable interaction with her husband, who was busy tidying the living room.

The husband was bent like a horse, supporting himself with his hands and knees as he swept the dust and dirt off the floor.

His wife sneaked up on him from behind and hopped on his back, joining in his playful act.

