A heartwarming video of a Nigerian man who learnt how to love his wife from his parents has gone viral

The man’s parents have been married for many years and still show each other affection and care

The man follows their example and treats his wife with tenderness and respect, even in her old age

A touching video of a Nigerian man who inherited the art of loving his wife from his parents has melted many hearts online.

The man’s parents have been in a blissful marriage for several decades and still demonstrate their affection and care for each other in every situation.

Man shows parents love for each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@delson_dela

Source: TikTok

The man emulates their admirable example and showers his wife with kindness and admiration, even as she grows old and frail. The man emulates their admirable example and showers his wife with kindness and admiration, even as she grows old and frail.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video showcases the lovely moment of the man spoiling his wife with sweet gestures, making her smile and feel cherished.

The video has received a lot of positive comments and reactions from people who praised the man for his devotion and respect for his wife.

Watch the below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Noname reacted:

"Wished my mum experienced this."

SikaBillz said:

"They don't make men like this anymore."

Uzzy Nunu wrote:

"My dad wasn't like this to my mum. I don't want a man like my dad."

Zi6363y3 commented:

"I'm crying n bcos my dad is the opposite to my mom, he doesn't deserve her,she's everything you'd ever want in a woman 3| jst wanna make her happy."

OfficialKorgi:

"This one of the things my mum did not enjoy but i will by the grace of God."

Eberecynthia:

"Are you single? I'm aggressively taken."

Hadassah:

"Omoh this love is created by God alone."

Chichi girrrl:

"Intentional men like this."

Amarachi:

"My mum has been neglected all through her marriage I hope my husband is better than my father I can't go through same pain again."

Gbless Inc:

"Sometimes when I misbehave I ask myself where I got that character from."

Old woman and her husband walk hand in hand on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shows an old couple who are still passionately in love with each other after many years.

In the video shared on TikTok by a user named @rollybobo7, the couple were seen walking hand in hand on the road.

They looked like they did not want to leave each other behind as they held hands tightly like a young couple.

Source: Legit.ng