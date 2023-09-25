A TikTok video showing a wife’s playful gesture with her husband, who was tidying the living room, has captured the hearts of many viewers

His wife approached him from behind and climbed on his back, pretending to ride him

She smiled happily as they enjoyed their fun moment, demonstrating their strong bond and love

A heartwarming video on TikTok has gone viral, featuring a wife’s adorable interaction with her husband, who was busy tidying the living room.

The husband was bent like a horse, supporting himself with his hands and knees as he swept the dust and dirt off the floor.

Nigerian couple plays in the living room. Photo credit: TikTok/@goddeywan77

Source: TikTok

His wife sneaked up on him from behind and hopped on his back, joining in his playful act.

She giggled joyfully as she rode him around the room, holding onto his shoulders.

They shared a fun and loving moment, showing their deep connection and affection.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mboy197 reacted:

"The fact is that when there is money at person and home u are always the right: the they'lIl be peace in the house, may Allah grant us wealth."

Zaynab Baba689 said:

"Pls some one should help me tag her mother in-law."

ByGrAce wrote:

"When yoU marry the right partner happiness is free."

Bossbaeccg commented:

"Aaahhhh don't let Dagaati people get US O00o."

Ras Malik:

"This is how marriage must be but if this same lady come to his brother home and see his brother making same love with his wife she will be jealous."

Maaye.ciesse:

"This is what you see but she will not bring the fight day hard or the Argument they hard."

Meerah kuye:

"Single life pains me today."

Huddayah Forson:

"This is what happens when you marry the right partner."

Alisha:

"Eii l believe your mother inlaw is not aware of this type of love, because me l will allow my son to be a horse all in the name of love."

User1926048727676:

"I wanna get a husband like this, so beautiful."

