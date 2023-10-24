A Nigerian man’s inspiring journey from poverty to wealth has touched many hearts online

He shared a video of his humble one-bedroom house where he lived in 2006 and compared it to his current luxurious mansion

The man credited his success to his hard work, self-belief, and his wife’s support while also motivating others still struggling to never give up on their dreams

The remarkable story of a Nigerian man who rose from rags to riches has gone viral online.

He posted a video on his social media account, showing the contrast between his modest one-bedroom house where he lived in 2006 and his lavish mansion where he lives now.

The man said he had been hustling since 2006. Photo credit: TikTok/@user8138861567

Source: TikTok

He revealed how he achieved his success through his dedication, perseverance, self-confidence, and his wife’s constant support and encouragement.

He also offered some wisdom and inspiration to others facing challenges and difficulties, urging them to never give up on their aspirations.

Aroyehunayotunde reacted:

"It is not matter of hustle is the grace of the God, some people hustle past you my brother."

Festusadetokunbo said:

"Can you please help renovate the building."

BlessedAnn001 wrote:

"In 2006 this must be a very good and neat huz no be like this e Dey den."

Patriciagrant810 commented:

"Madam respect ur husband cos e nor easy."

Psalmazuma:

"Everyone has history except those born with golden Spoon."

Blaze up:

"Many guys started this way na Normal thing."

Bibi:

"With AC my brother you no hustle, come ask me the meaning of hustle, with one room of6 face me | face you,in all God bless all of us."

Ifynoelle:

"Tell us how you rose for others to be inspired."

Oluwafisayomirepete:

"Bros, show some respect I senior you for this game. if yoU see the place i do bachelor 1998 & get married @ Somolu, you will shout hallelujah."

