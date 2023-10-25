A video of a caring father making soup and cooking other meals for his family gathered massive reactions

The man stirred many pots of soups while sweating in a viral video his daughter shared on TikTok

Many netizens said that it was lovely to have such a sweet father, as some shared similar experiences

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to praise her father for always caring for their family with his culinary skills.

The kind man sweated as he went from one pot to another, turning different soups on a cooker.

The man poured okro into a boiling pot. Photo source: @fabbynwa

Source: TikTok

Daddy cooks for family

The man's daughter described him as a daddy-chef. The man's comfort in the kitchen showed he loved cooking.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady (@fabbynwa) stayed with him and even had a taste of one of his soups.

Many people who saw the lady's TikTok video praised her dad for an excellent job.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Va-dams said:

"My dad is not a good cook but he must cook and force us to eat."

LOREN said:

"This is beautiful and to us who’s father thinks him cooking is a taboo may we find the best husband that enjoys cooking."

Monicas Stories said:

"When fathers cook, the amount of meat and orishirishi they use ehn."

Bigstrikker said:

"Na him favorite foods he dey cook so.… that’s how my dad was before he died, he’d actually just gone to the market to get ingredients for his…."

Eagle said:

"As long as u wash,dice and arrange everything down I can cook for hours nonstop. 2 tins that helps me clear my head 1) taking a long driv 2) cooking."

Life with Michelle & Mishael said:

"Lucky to have a husband like this couldnt get this with my dad but got to enjoy this with my husband."

Seember Atser said:

"Lemme show my baby his senior colleague."

wanga karrey said:

"You are lucky to have him as your dad."

Another father washes dirty plates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady shared a video of her dad helping with house chores at home.

The man could be seen doing dishes. At some point in the clip, he was slicing plantain and getting it ready to be fried.

Those were not all, as the man also washed the patio of their building.

Source: Legit.ng