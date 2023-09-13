A heartwarming TikTok video showed a husband’s sweet gesture of surprising his wife with a new iPhone

The couple were enjoying a meal together when the woman decided to lift the lid of another dish, expecting to find some food

She couldn’t contain her excitement and kissed her husband, who helped her unbox the gift

A touching video on TikTok captured the internet’s attention, showing a husband’s thoughtful surprise for his wife: a brand-new iPhone.

The video began with the couple sitting at a table, having a delicious meal together.

Husband surprises wife with iPhone. Photo credit: TikTok/4gtemper

Source: TikTok

The woman looked happy and content, unaware of what her husband had planned for her.

Husband surprise wife

She reaches for another dish, covered with a lid, and assumes it contains more food.

She lifts the lid, and to her astonishment, she finds a shiny new iPhone lying on the plate.

She gasps in disbelief and joy realizing that her husband has bought her the latest iPhone model as a gift.

She kisses him, thanking him for his generosity and love. He smiles and takes the phone from the plate, helping her unwrap it and set it up.

The video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, with thousands of people watching and commenting.

Many have praised the husband for his sweet gesture, and some have even joked that they want a partner like him.

The video is a heartwarming example of how a simple surprise can make someone’s day.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Hajara reacted:

"Mashaa Allah congratulations."

Useberry concept said:

"Congrats to her bossu."

Abdulgafar Abdullahi wrote:

"Sure say she fit sleep? Due to her reaction."

Maria Sparky commented:

"Awwwe this is so cute."

