A Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot of her dad’s unexpected comment on one of her TikTok videos, and it has left people in stitches

The dad joined the popular app to keep an eye on his daughter’s activities, and he decided to show his support in a funny way

He wrote “Carry go Amaka”, which is a Nigerian expression that means “well done” or “keep it up”

A woman has revealed how her dad surprised her with a hilarious comment on one of her videos that she posted on TikTok, the popular social media app.

The woman, who goes by the username @iam.veeky, indicated that her dad joined TikTok to monitor what she was doing on the app, and he decided to show his support and approval in a very funny way.

Dad surprises daughter on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/iam.veeky

Source: TikTok

He wrote “Carry go Amaka”, which is a Nigerian expression that means “well done”: The expression also has a double meaning, as it can imply that the person is doing something naughty or risky.

The woman was shocked and amused by her dad’s comment, and she took a screenshot of it and shared it on her TikTok account.

The video quickly went viral, as it has received over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from other TikTok users who found it hilarious and adorable.

Many people praised the dad for his humour and love, and some even said that they wished their dads were like him.

The video also attracted the attention of some Nigerian celebrities, who joined in the fun and commented on the video.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aweloe reacted:

"Pls can I see your nails?"

User9994130095141 said:

"Senspolo papa amaka is a good man."

Chiamaka wrote:

"No be all this father wey go de do"I cry for you" "'so you go out night abi when I'm not around" mtcheew."

Ava blu:

"My daughter na him be that?"

Lison63747:

"Me looking for him in this comment section."

Sonia63837:

"Who else is coming from his page."

Kogi finest:

"As a supportive father."

Baddie:

"Amaka you Dey enjoy oo."

Riri63736:

"We love a supportive dad."

Proud Nigerian dad lifts daughter in public as she graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a trending video of a Nigerian man carrying his daughter in his arms has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, identified as Judith, recently signed out from school and ran to her father in public upon seeing him.

As she got close to him, the man immediately swept her off her feet with great strength as he rejoiced with her in his arms.

