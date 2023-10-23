A hilarious video of a 2-year-old boy who constantly tugs and wrestles with his dad has made people laugh

A funny video of a cheeky 2-year-old boy who never stops pulling and scuffling with his dad has moved many people online.

The adorable toddler was seen in a funny clip grabbing his father’s clothes with his tiny hands and refusing to let go until he took them off completely.

Son takes father on in a playful way. Photo credit: TikTok/@lamie_poshh

Source: TikTok

Son and father drag cloth, the mischievous boy does not give up easilySon and father drag cloth, the mischievous boy does not give up easily

The video revealed the father’s amusing expression, which showed that he longed for a more peaceful daughter instead of his son who always gave him a hard time.

Many social media users who watched the also narrated similar experiences about their son.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User838384393837 reacted:

"Na him ex for formal life."

Amberrya said:

"This one ready for war oo."

Classic bae wrote:

"Upon sayu pull d shirt gv am."

Tiara savage commented:

"The dad is like can I know my offence."

Nwaogu ngozi:

"My own Dey show him papa shege banza I don separate."

Impeccable6373:

"Bundle of joy no get joy."

Akinpeludamilare2:

"Dey re mate."

C.Ezeh:

"This generation are enjoying gentle parenting. I love it for them."

Janey:

"Seriously that's how they start."

QueenhalimV:

"He is the man of the house now."

Funny little boy asks his father to leave his mother and play with him instead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video of a bold little boy who interrupted his parents’ quality moment to drag his dad away has warmed hearts.

The boy, who had a surprisingly mature speaking style, walked into his parents’ room and found them together.

He then told his dad to get up, play with him, and leave his mum alone. The dad, who was clearly amused by his son’s antics, tried to reason with him.

Source: Legit.ng