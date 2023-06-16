A TikTok video of a daughter who gives her dad a surprise birthday treat has warmed hearts

She turned up at his home early in the morning with a cake and a cash present which she handed to him

The dad who was touched by the gesture started to cry with happiness and was also seen dancing with delight in another scene

A heartwarming video of a daughter who plans a special surprise for her father on his birthday has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of likes and comments.

She arrived at his house early in the morning with a delicious cake and a generous money gift which she presented to him with a big hug.

Tears of joy

The father who was overwhelmed by the gesture began to shed tears of joy and gratitude, and was also seen dancing excitedly in another scene, showing his happiness and appreciation for his daughter’s thoughtful act.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the daughter's kind gesture to her father and wished they could make their parents as happy too.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 8000 likes and a few comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@drama queen reacted:

"Only God know why I'm crying how I wish my father was alive Happy Birthday sir."

@Mams_oma7 said:

"No body dey celebrate men. Everything na mama why he no go cry. Happy birthday sir. May God bless the organizer."

@NosaAjayi383 wrote:

"Una wey get papa wey get sense una no know wetin God do for una,i pray for a sensible and caring father for my unborn kids in Jesus name, HBD sir."

@user4046570973720 commented:

"Ahh God bless me oo0 so my dad will fell this way too J,Happy birthday sir."

@Jennifer367474 also commented:

"I don't know why am crying with him happy birthday sir live long for ur children."

@ElizabethRelative:

"Odogwu wu a cry baby awwww birthday blessings."

Proud Nigerian dad lifts daughter in public as she graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a trending video of a Nigerian man carrying his daughter in his arms has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, identified as Judith, recently signed out from school and ran to her father in public upon seeing him.

As she got close to him, the man immediately swept her off her feet with great strength as he rejoiced with her in his arms. The father and daughter shared the lovely moment, not minding stares from passers-by.

