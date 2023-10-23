A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok with a list of skills that have the potential to give one a high income within a short time

In a video, she listed freelancing, ghostwriting, and digital marketing, as high-income skills that can transform one's life

Netizens expressed their enthusiasm to explore these skills in the comments section

A TikTok user with the handle @freytheaffiliate has captivated viewers with a video highlighting high-income skills that can change lives in just three months.

The video focused on the importance of freelancing, ghostwriting, and digital marketing as potential paths to financial and personal success.

High-Income skills that can transform your life Photo credit: @freytheaffiliate/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady advises netizens on how to get rich online

Individuals seeking opportunities to enhance their income and explore new career paths stormed the comments section to ask questions.

Freelancing, ghostwriting, and digital marketing emerged as her top options as she advised netizens to consider having training on them.

Netizens express interest and enthusiasm for skill development

Netizens flooded the comments section with excitement and curiosity, showing keen interest in the skills shared by Freytheaffiliate.

@joangrace reacted:

“Aw do one get started.”

@azariag commented:

"Ghostwriting. I've heard so much about this. How do I start please?"

@vee baby said:

“Am interested.”

@justcruzydaisy commented:

“Teach?”

@Badosky016 said:

“I can't get through.”

@YIN_KA reacted:

“I'm interested ma'am.”

@Casseydiva commented:

“I am interested.”

@kandy said;

“Please I'm interested.”

@alexis commented:

“Am interested.”

@d_diary of xperience commented:

“Am interested.”

@anneyankey20 said:

“Please I'm interested.”

Watch the video below:

Lady lands great high-paying job contracts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Adeife Adeoye, has shared tips on how to land a high-paying job as a new graduate.

In a video shared via her TikTok account, she advised graduates to get an in-demand skill that is not necessarily related to their field of study, build a strong LinkedIn profile, and work on their personal brand.

According to the lady, she graduated with a second-class lower (2:2) grade from the university but was able to get three job offers from different companies willing to pay her over 400,000 naira during her NYSC. She, however, rejected the offers because she was already earning more.

Source: Legit.ng