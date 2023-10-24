Kelvin Atobiloye, the bouncer of popular musician Kizz Daniel, has caused a frenzy with a new video on his Instagram account

In the video, he was seen leaving the gym as people cheered him on and rushed to take pictures with him

The sight of the crowd gathering around him highlights the impact he has on both Kizz Daniel's fans and fitness enthusiasts

Kizz Daniel's bouncer with a macho stature, Kelvin Atobiloye, has been making headlines for many weeks now.

Nigerians rush to take photos with Kelvin Atobiloye

One of the highlights of the video was when an overzealous lady ran to him and expressed eagerness to get a photo with him.

The gathering of the crowd not only highlighted his popularity among Kizz Daniel's fans but also showcased his influence on fitness enthusiasts who admire his dedication to physical development.

Netizens praise Kelvin Atobiloye in comments section

The video shared on Kelvin Atobiloye's Instagram account received praise from netizens.

Many viewers were impressed by his well-built physique and expressed their admiration for him.

@Lam_zimo_ commented:

“Now you need a bodyguard.”

@mathew66 said:

"See as that lady rush am. Hot kid. They love his body."

@oluwasegunbourdillon said:

“If I catch this guy, hmmmm.”

@oazekhumhe said:

“Big love!”

@motolani391 said:

“Now I understand you better People can come around you at your leisure time but not when you're in your work mode.”

@blaize_kingsley reacted:

“Big guy but soft heart.”

@ojay_3322 said:

“Nothing but love.”

@no_fear_libchamp reacted:

“Real love.”

Watch the video below:

