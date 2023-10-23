A young lady has taken social media by storm as she shares her incredible accomplishments at the young age of 22

From defying gender stereotypes as an engineer to becoming a multimillionaire, her story has captivated netizens

Reacting in the comments section, many inspired folks expressed their desire to learn from her

A TikTok user with the handle @freytheaffiliate has inspired netizens on TikTok with her success story.

The hardworking young woman proudly shared her achievements at 22 years and this kept netizens in awe.

22-year-old lady flaunts her wealth Photo credit: @freytheaffiliate/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Frey studied Engineering in school

According to the brilliant lady, she graduated as an engineer despite facing scepticism about the course being exclusively for men.

Her determination and success challenged societal norms and inspired others to pursue their passions regardless of gender-based expectations.

Frey highlights her achievements

At just 22, Frey achieved the incredible milestone of becoming a multimillionaire and flying herself on vacation.

According to the proud lady, her life changed for the better ever since she delved into affiliate marketing.

She has also been able to train over 100 people on how to make money while still starting a side hustle for herself.

She said;

“My Greatest Achievements As a 22 Year old. Graduated school as an Engineer when many said it was a course for only men. Became A Multimillionaire at 21. Flew myself out on a luxury vacation. Started an online side hustle and changed my life. Successfully trained over 100 strangers online on how to make money for themselves with their phones.”

Reactions as 22-year-old lady lists her achievements

Frey's entrepreneurial spirit and dedication propelled her to financial success, serving as an inspiration to aspiring young entrepreneurs around the world.

Netizens are now eagerly seeking the opportunity to learn from her and follow in her footsteps as they pursue success.

@Meme said:

“I Dey here dey fight for my two hundred naira change from my younger sister.”

@Marvellous reacted:

“You're a big motivation to me.”

@janettitilayo75 said:

“Plss teach me oo.”

@user8161974757706 reacted:

“Am interested please can you teach me how to do affiliate marketing thanks.”

@SayHi2Presh reacted:

“Please I'm interested. Can you teach me.”

@Doyeen said:

“Teach me please.”

@officialBeth said:

“Interested pls can you guide me through.”

@user7710 reacted:

“Please can you also teach me this Affiliate marketing.”

@shannieee said:

"Affiliate marketing is the new gold."

@pretty becky said:

“Interested can you teach me.”

@delucce commented:

"You're my biggest motivation. I'm always glued to your content."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng