A 61-year-old Nigerian woman has acquired a PhD degree from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria (UNILORIN)

The sexagenarian, who travelled back to her hometown and asked to be enrolled in school at 20, said she never really saw it coming

She had an important message for women who feel they may be past their prime or are discouraged about hitting their goals in life

Dr Mosunmola Kudirat Ariwoola is the perfect poster girl for the inspiring saying that one should never give up.

The sexagenerian recently bagged a PhD from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria (UNILORIN) and opened up, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, about how she achieved the towering feat against all odds.

Dr Mosunmola Kudirat Ariwoola said she enrolled in school at 20

While appreciating Allah for making her academic feat a reality, Kudirat, who holds a PhD in Educational Technology, said she never saw herself attaining such a height academically.

She said she grew up at a time female education was not prioritised and had to return to her hometown to be enrolled in school at 20. In her words:

"It was by myself that I traveled back to my hometown to ask to be enrolled in a school at the age of 20. I had no one to motivate or encourage me but I knew what I wanted, so I stuck to it."

Dr Mosunmola Kudirat Ariwoola Shares how she overcame challenges

When asked how she surmounted her challenges on the road to becoming a PhD holder, Kudirat attributed her success to determination and her support system.

"Frankly, my determination got me this far. A Ph.D program is very tasking and demanding, more so if you are an older person like myself. But my strong will, determination and the support I got from my children helped me to this level. I have to give adorations to Almighty Allah because without God, it would not have been possible," she replied with excitement.

Dr Mosunmola Kudirat Ariwoola advocates for more women empowerment and gender rights

For Kudirat, she feels fulfilled to finally be a PhD holder and has a message for women all over the world. She said:

"My advice for women is that there's no limit to what you can achieve. But you have to be diligent, focused and prayerful. I grew up at a time when female education wasn't prioritized but I never let that hold me back.

"Also, there's no deadline for any aspiration. Whatever you dream of, you can start working towards it at any age, especially for women. We should let the world know that we need more equal rights and empowerment for women, especially in educating and upskilling them."

