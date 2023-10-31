Oyindamola Adesina, a Nigerian lady, achieved her dream of attending a JavaScript conference in the US after facing rejection in 2018

She narrated her inspiring story on social media, recalling how she cried when her visa application was denied three years ago

She shared a photo of herself in US for the conference and received hundreds of heartfelt wishes from Twitter users

Oyindamola Adesina is a Nigerian lady who has a passion for tech.

In 2018, she had hoped she would attend a JavaScript conference in the US, where she could learn from the experts and network with other programmers.

Lady shares her traveling story to America. Photo credit: Twitter/ @dsnoyin

Source: TikTok

However, her dream was shattered when her visa application was rejected. She felt devastated and cried for days, she said.

She did not let this setback discourage her. In 2023, she made it to the conference.

She shared her inspiring story on social media, posting a photo of herself holding the iPhone and smiling brightly.

She recalled how far she had come in life, from being rejected in 2018 to achieving her dream in 2023.

She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and thanked everyone who supported her along the way in the comments.

See the tweet below:

Josephcjc reacted:

"Congratulations G? It keeps getting better."

@Dsnoyin27 responded:

"Thank you, I'm looking forward to all the best parts."

Bamisaye Es said:

"Marvelous God, congratulations coach."

@BlalockWrites wrote:

"Stories like this."

The MediaQue:

*My madam! You don't need PA?"

@Dsnoyin27:

"Lmao, please shift o.It's me that should come and apply as PA. Respect ma."

Tolulope Charmz:

"Eh God o. This is the beauty behind all the sonorous voice in class. Beauty et brain. Oyindamola to the world."

Source: Legit.ng