A 72-year-old woman, Onikeoke Mabel Ayodele Ayodeji, got her master's degree in old age after keeping all hope alive

The determined grandma said that she could not further her education because her parents did not have the resources

For several years, the words of her teacher, who believed she could one day become a professor, kept her ambition alive

A 70-year-old woman, Onikeoke Mabel Ayodele Ayodeji, who graduated and bagged a master's degree, has narrated how she pulled through getting the qualification.

In her interview with BBC Yoruba, the woman said an admission officer thought she wanted to enroll her child in school when she showed up.

Road to master's degree

Ayodele said she left her town in Ondo state and came to Ibadan in 1967 because her parents could not afford to send her to school at that time.

In a video, she said after graduating "Modern 3", and could not continue her education, with her friends leaving her behind, she became sad.

To make ends meet, she had to become a sales girl. She narrated how she suffered different maltreatment because she was working in a canteen filled with unruly men.

Teacher encouraged student to get education

The master's degree holder stated how her teacher once commended her for performing well in an impromptu test.

In her words:

"One day, my teacher came to class when I was in Modern school and asked us to prepare for an impromptu test. After he had marked my script, he commended me and said he wished I'd become a professor by the time he returns in 10 years time."

Those words kept pushing Ayodele to strive for better despite all odds and limited finances to sponsor her education.

On furthering her education to get a doctorate degree, the woman said she would pray to know if it was the next step.

