A pair of twin sisters from Nigeria have achieved incredible academic success, as they both graduated with first-class honours from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara state.

In a tweet by @subyr_taiwo, the twins shared a photo of themselves on social media, wearing their graduation robes and holding their certificates.

The photo quickly went viral, as many people were amazed by their remarkable accomplishment.

The certificates showed they had completed their undergraduate degrees with distinction, a rare and difficult feat in Nigeria.

Hard to graduate with first class in Nigeria

According to the National Universities Commission (NUC), only about 2% of Nigerian graduates obtain a first-class degree.

This means the twins have not only excelled in their fields of study, but they have also done so together with their twin sisters in the same university.

The University of Ilorin is one of Nigeria's most prestigious and competitive universities, with a high standard of academic excellence and a low admission rate.

The twins have demonstrated their exceptional intelligence and diligence, overcoming the challenges and rigors of the Nigerian education system.

They have also inspired many people, especially young girls, to pursue their dreams and aspirations with passion and determination.

They have proven that nothing is impossible with hard work and dedication and that twin sisters can achieve anything together.

