Saheed Aderinto, a brilliant Nigerian scholar based in the USA, has been awarded the Dan David Prize for History

The prize, which is worth $300,000, is awarded to exceptional scholars who have distinguished themselves in the field of History

Aderinto, who lecturers at the Florida International University, is one of the nine scholars selected for the prestigious award

A Nigerian scholar, Saheed Aderinto, has been awarded the Dan David Prize for History.

Aderinto, who is a lecturer at Florida International University, shared the cheering news on his Facebook wall.

Saheed Aderinto won the Dan David Prize for History. Photo credit: FIJ and Facebook/Saheed Aderinto.

The Dan David Prize for History was instituted in 2000 and is awarded yearly to exceptional scholars who have distinguished themselves in the field.

Saheed Aderinto's works are exceptional

Aderinto is one of the nine scholars singled out for this year's award, and each of them got $300,000, an equivalence of N220 million.

In a video seen on YouTube, Professor Ariel Porat, president of the Tel Aviv University, and chairman of the Dan David Prize Board praised the works of the scholars who were awarded.

His words:

“The nine recipients exemplify outstanding research in history and related fields. They were chosen by a committee of international experts, following an open nomination process.

“Their scholarship reflects the interests of Dan David, the founder of the prize who was a businessman with a passion for archeology and history.”

Saheed Aderinto describes how it felt to win Dan David Prize

In a Facebook post, Aderinto said he lost his breath when he got a phone call telling him he had been selected for the prestigious prize.

He said:

“I have just received the highest financial reward for excellence in the historical discipline, on planet earth. It’s a prize, not a grant. I don’t think there is any history prize worth $100,000 in cash — much less $300,000.

“While 300k is a lot of money in any strong global currency, the true value of the Dan David Prize is not the cash per se but what it would help me do for my students and mentees, institutions, global infrastructure of knowledge, and communities of practice. Hence, the award is about my scholarly achievement as much as about the people, institutions, and communities I represent.”

