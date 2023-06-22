The application letter of a man seeking a job as a houseboy has been trending on social media since it surfaced

What caught the attention of netizens was the excessive grammatical blunders inherent in the letter

Asides that, the man also mentioned in the letter that he he had bagged a PhD degree in Mathematics

A Nigerian man identified as Stephen Sadenu has caused a buzz with his application letter for a houseboy job in Port Harcourt.

The young man claimed that he had a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Mathematics.

In the letter, he promised to work to the best of his ability but made some other promises which people found weird.

Application letter of man seeking job as houseboy Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram, Fox Photos/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The job applicant said he would 'cook his employer's children' and also take care of his employer's wife when the man leaves for work.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking further, he expressed his gladness over the fact that he had many carryovers in school.

Writing with grammatical blunders, he said:

“Application as work, my name is Stephen Sadenu, I come from Ogoni but I store in Port High Cult. I am applying as a houseboy in your compound where you stay.

"Sir, I be chef and I can cook your children very well for you to eat anytime you are hungry. I can also take care of madam for you when you go outside work.

"Pity me and employ me. I have finished my unikversity and I thank God say I get plenty carry-over to come back. I also have an PhD degree in matimatiks.”

Reactions trail application letter of job applicant

The letter has gone viral on social media with many users expressing their shock and amusement at the bizarre application.

Some have called for employers to be more discerning when hiring employees while others begged job seekers to improve their language and writing skills.

Juniata said:

"This is typically what I read everyday as a recruiter."

Jacobs asked:

"You sure say you really get PhD or even finish school."

Charles Kingston reacted:

"I would have doubted this if I haven't interviewed some job applicants months ago."

Serahhh added:

"Nawa. This one sef go school o."

Job applicant shares cover letter that works

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared by @careervidz showcased a professionally written cover letter that was meticulously crafted to present the writer as a stellar candidate. Among the qualities emphasised in the letter were exceptional communication skills and a strong aptitude for teamwork.

The author also emphasised commitment to delivering outstanding work and striving for exemplary standards in all assigned tasks. The content of the cover letter for CVs and resumes struck a chord with viewers, who flooded the comment section with expressions of admiration and gratitude.

Many acknowledged the usefulness of the letter's structure and the thoughtful choice of words. Netizens were particularly drawn to the letter's ability to convey a strong sense of professionalism, ambition, and dedication, which are a winning combination for any job applicant.

Source: Legit.ng