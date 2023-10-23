A man flew from Germany to surprise his younger brother in the US who was graduating from law school

The young man had no idea that his brother would travel across the world to celebrate his achievement

When he spotted his brother in the crowd, he leaped out of his seat and ran towards him, and they embraced each other warmly

A man embarked on a long journey from Germany to the US, where his younger brother was graduating from law school.

He wanted to surprise his sibling, who had worked hard to achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer.

The man was reallyhappy to see his brother. Photo credit: TikTok/@michaerlawasum

The young man did not expect his brother to cross the ocean to join him on his special day.

He was sitting and signing off some things when he suddenly saw a familiar face walk in.

He could not believe his eyes. It was his brother. He appeared to feel a surge of emotion and joy.

They hugged each other tightly and exchanged words of love and pride. They spent several minutes in a blissful embrace, oblivious to the world around them. They had reunited after a long time, and nothing else mattered.

Cam Alao reacted:

"When we ask if you have a brother.. this is what we mean."

Dmarrs said:

"He walked in with authority."

User3647474 wrote:

"The forehead touch so sweet."

Sudden Calm:

"l'm tired of crying for strangers ayy!"

D_Rock B:

"If bro showed up like "l AM my brothers keeper"

User747477488384:

"The passion one must have to Bar in 3 countries."

Kandacefwashington:

"They both fine lol l'm sorry ok focus! D Congratulations!!"

User736722083724:

"To your amazing parents, that raise kids courageous enoUgh to live in other countries, and to conquer great things testimony of great parenting."

Malcolm Awasum:

"Thank yoU so much for your kind words. Our parents made a lot of sacrifices for us."

HighlyFavored:

"Wow the brother looking good like he's posing a for GQ. Congrats to you though on your accomplishments."

