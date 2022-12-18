A man lost control of his emotions the moment he saw a very beautiful girl who was seated on a motorcycle popularly called Okada

The video was posted by Shadykarz Olamili and it has received 2.9 million views as of Sunday, December 18

Other TikTok users who have seen the girl agree that she is very pretty as over 3k comments have trailed the video

A man has posted the video of a very beautiful girl who made him to lose total control of himself.

The video was posted on Friday, December 16 by Shadykarz Olamili and it has received 2.9 million views as of Sunday morning.

The beautiful lady was sitting on a motorcycle popularly called Okada. Photo credit: TikTok/@shadykarz_olamilli.

Shadykarz was in a parked car when he saw the girl who was seated on a parked mortocycle popularly called Okada.

Video of a beautiful girl who made a man lose control

She noticed that the man was looking at her so she smiled at him in a beautiful way that even escalated his emotions.

He went wild with joy as the girl continued to smile and look in his direction.

The beautiful girl was not alone on the motorcycle but she was the only one that came into serious focus.

TikTok users are reacting to the video in different ways, but there is an agreement that the girl is beatiful.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ali's Babe said:

"Her friend resemble James Brown."

@DADDY'S GIRL said:

"I love this video someone should pls kiss my comment I want to come back and watch this."

@Oluwaseun commented:

"Na me be that second girl. No joy."

@Dammie said:

"When will you come to our street make I go stand for road."

@twinkleAlicey reacted:

"The other girl is just coming back from a lot."

@babalolafatimaolu said:

"I love the guy sha. He is bold."

@October baby said:

"She looks like Simi."

@user8697900738541 said:

"Aawwnnn she is blushing."

Lady asks a man to toast her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady approached a man in public and asked to be toasted.

The lady caused tension because the man rejected her demand.

The video later went viral and the lady was told to be careful with her pranks.

Source: Legit.ng