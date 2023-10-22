In a trending video, some angry Benin youths created a huge scene at an airport over their flight cancellation

The young men shouted as they complained bitterly while some of them began to scatter things at the airport

Mixed reactions trailed a footage from the incident as some people slammed the youths for making such a scene

While some people take disappointments lightly, others blow things out of proportion when let down. This was the case with some Benin youths.

In a video seen on TikTok, the angry Benin youths scattered things at an airport after their flight was cancelled.

The young men scattered things at the airport.

Source: TikTok

A lady, @prettygift5050, who was at the scene, egged the irate young men from the background as she recorded their outbursts at the airport.

While the youths complained bitterly, one of them took things personally and almost took off his shirt in a bid to drive home his frustration.

A security personnel at the airport tried to calm him down. The reason for the flight cancellation was not stated in the video.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the airport incident

Wisdom P said:

"Na watin we still do yesterday with air peace be this for abj, them go cancel our flight to Benin.''

Great creature said:

"Na me and God’s good pack at ajah last year December I collect my money them no believe am Edo normally we craze."

Osc said:

"E don burst...e don burst e don burst..e don burst."

yemmybiola7 said:

"Una dey cancel flights,una go cancel Benin flight, even d name no fear una. Una think say na Lagos flight una cancel. Hmmmmmm."

Lincolnctiy said:

"The cancel your flight is that why you all should embarrass yourself? Things you do in Nigeria and get away with it you don’t try it elsewhere lol."

Slimzy World said:

"But why dem go cancel Benin flight, these people nor Dey fear ooo."

Luveth said:

"All dis airlines with delayed and canceling flights with people's plans."

itsCHIMEZIE said:

"I wonder y Benin pple still dey waste money for flight.... Broom is cheaper."

Flight first-timer creates scene at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had created a huge scene at an airport.

The beautiful girl entered an aeroplane for the first time and could not control her joy and happiness after alighting from the aeroplane.

In a viral video, she rolled on the floor and knelt to thank God as people stared at her in amazement. Sharing the video via her TikTok account @flawlesslinna2022, she said:

"Thank you papa. If it's not God then it means nothing to me. All I wanna say is thank you Lord."

