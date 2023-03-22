A Nigerian security officer who returned a purse filled with valuable assets to the owner has received appreciation and praise

The security officer who worked at the University of Ibadan also received letters from the prestigious university that was moved by his integrity and honesty

The university management also presented him with cash as a token of appreciation for his excellent act which, they hope would inspire many others to emulate

Not many people are like Amidu Oyekanmi, who, as a security officer, laid a strong example for younger Nigerians to follow.

The security officer found a purse filled with cash, an ATM card and other valuable assets. Without thinking twice, he returned it to the owner.

Oyekanmi receives commendation from the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: @uipremier Source: Youtube

His act of integrity has earned high praise from many people, including the University of Ibadan, where Oyekanmi works.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Kayode Adebowale, noted that the path taken by the security officer had improved the institution's image.

Emulate his integrity

He also enjoined many others to emulate the steps of the security man who, out of honesty, returned a valuable asset that did not belong to him.

Oyekanmi received a handshake from the vice-chancellor and a letter of commendation from the university which was proud of him.

The vice-chancellor said:

"If all Nigerians, irrespective of religious persuasions, made honesty and integrity their watchwords, the country would be better for it."

The institution's registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, also commended the act and encouraged Oyekanmi to continue on the path of integrity, urging others to take a cue from the man of integrity.

Oyekanmi, who appeared pleased with the commendation, put on a cheerful face as he received a handshake from the registrar.

Watch the video below:

