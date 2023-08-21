A man flew from Ibadan, Oyo state, to Lagos and paid only N6,500 for what he called the cheapest flight in Nigeria

The man, Seun Timothy, posted a video on TikTok showing people when he paid for the flight ticket and boarded the Green Africa aeroplane

The amount he paid stirred reactions, and some others were confused as they asked if Ibadan had a functioning airport

A man discovered a flight ticket that cost only N6,500 from Ibadan, Oyo state, to Lagos.

The man, Seun Timothy, said he flew with Green Africa Airline and paid N6,500 for the 35 minutes flight to Lagos.

Seun said his flight from Ibadan to Lagos only cost him N6,500. Photo credit: TikTok/@seuntimothy and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the video he posted on TikTok on Sunday, August 20, 2023, Seun said the flight to Lagos is one of the cheapest in the world.

Seun showed when he paid the N6,500 at the Ibadan airport and boarded the aircraft.

Many pays N6,500 for cheap flight in Nigeria

Making a comparison, he said the flight fare could get one pack of pizza in Laogs.

Many people who saw Seun's video asked how possible it is to pay such a low amount for a flight to Lagos.

Reactions as man flies from Ibandan to Lagos with just N6,500

@Randell said:

"To be honest I’ll rather fly for this amount every time than drive back and forth."

@donblack106 said:

"Did they postpone your flight date too? Because me I no understand again."

@user9513537316762 asked:

"Is there an airport in Ibadan?"

@user1162183861138 Ataa said:

"Please what's the name of the flight?"

@ibkqy said:

"I need to go watch this video on YouTube. There is flight from Ibadan to Lagos."

@ibkqy commented:

"Ibadan Airport is working. I have been in Ibadan for years and I have no idea that the airport is working."

Man buys fake flight ticket

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man lost N1.3 million after paying for a fake flight ticket.

The story was told on TikTok by Grandma Shasha, who said the man bought the flight ticket from a travel agent for N1.3 million.

The man arrived at the airport to board the flight to Canada with his packed luggage, but he was told his ticket was fake.

