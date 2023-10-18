Stakeholders have reacted to the planned audit of all airports in the country

This is on the back of a report that a Nigerian airport scored 70% points in a recent audit

Industry experts say that upon the conclusion of the audit, some Nigerian airports may have to shut down

Upon the completion of a full audit of all airports in Nigeria by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), stakeholders in the aviation industry have raised concerns that several airports may be closed.

This follows an earlier announcement by the NCAA’s director general, Musa Nuhu, that an audit of all airports would soon be conducted and that any deemed lacking would be grounded.

Stakeholders say that if the NCAA is honest in its audit, several airports will be closed because the majority of airports have flaws. Photo Credit: airport tech

Source: UGC

Recall that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recently audited Nigerian airports and gave the nation a score of 70%.

It highlights the need for the NCAA to fill any gap in infrastructure, aerodromes, ground aids, air navigation services, qualified technical personnel, and surveillance and resolution of safety concerns.

Stakeholders express concerns

According to BusinessDay report, stakeholders stated that if the NCAA is honest in its audit, several airports will be closed because most airports have flaws.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani recently informed Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, of the Kaduna Airport’s deteriorating state.

In an interview with BusinessDay, security expert and former military commandant at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, John Ojikutu, expressed his curiosity about why airports that lack certification would even be open for business.

Ojikutu claims that the poor grade it received during the most recent audit was due to the condition of the airports and that if any airport is operating below the requirements of its approved program, the airports must be grounded in the same way as airlines are.

In a BusinessDay report, Seyi Adewale, a stakeholder in aviation and the CEO of Mainstream Cargo Limited, stated that the most recent audit shows that the NCAA was unable to adequately oversee the airports in compliance with its fundamental purpose, which is expressly stated in the pertinent ICAO Annexes.

The primary reason for Seyi’s mistrust is the lack of adequate budgetary provisions, allocation, or approval for the situation.

Second, he claimed that the NCAA’s oversight role of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) might be questionable given some oversight challenges.

He said this is particularly in light of the “alleged overarching powers and interferences” made by the previous Minister of Aviation, who appeared to directly oversee the operations and management of both government agencies.

According to Ibrahim Mshelia, owner of West Link Airlines Nigeria and Mish Aviation Flying School, the NCAA may have to downgrade airports. As a result, he said this may restrict some of the airport’s activities if they have deficiencies.

He said:

I will support him if he decides to shut down some airports. The NCAA carries out oversight of all aviation operations. Any deficiency at the airport will cause problems for them. So, the NCAA has the right to shut down any airport that is deficient. All Nigerian airports need urgent upgrades and all Nigerian airports have deficiencies.

Lagos and Abuja airports have been identified as the most expensive airport in Africa in terms of charges.

In an earlier report, FAAN said it diverted flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport due to poor runway lighting at the Kano airport.

“Nigerian airlines can’t compete”: Abuja, Lagos named airports with highest charges in Africa

Legit.ng reported that airlines have postponed and cancelled flights of international travellers leaving Nigeria after luggage belt malfunctions at the new terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

The development left passengers stranded in Lagos, Cairo, Doha, London, and other destinations on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7.

According to the association, the continent’s high taxes hinder the development of the industry in the nation.

Source: Legit.ng