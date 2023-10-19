A screenshot showing the affectionate messages from a Nigerian man to his girlfriend has gone viral

The proud girlfriend was delighted by the sweet words on WhatsApp and shared the screenshot on social media

Some online users have raised eyebrows at the timing of the late-night texts while others gushed over the love between the duo

A Nigerian girl with the handle @badgirlalla on the X app woke up to a delightful surprise from her boyfriend.

The young showered her with a series of affectionate messages pouring out his love for her on WhatsApp.

Lady leaks messages from her man at 3 am



The loving texts were filled with endearing terms like "My honey," "My darling," and "My sweetheart."

Girlfriend over the moon as she receives sweet text from boyfriend

Overwhelmed with joy, she shared a screenshot of the messages, captioning it, "Woke up to this. What about you?"

In the early hours of the morning, the boyfriend, who had been awake since 2 am, reached out to his girlfriend claiming to be bored.

He flooded her with even more affectionate nicknames, expressing his love and adoration.

Reactions as man showers praise on his girlfriend

However, some netizens couldn't help but question the timing of the messages, as they were sent around past 3 am.

Speculations arose, suggesting that the boyfriend may have felt guilty for not saying goodnight to his girlfriend before falling asleep.

The viral screenshot generated a range of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@arnoldumole reacted:

“He didn't text her before he slept, he woke up and still only texted her after an hour, he only said all those things out of guilt probably and he's trying to soften her.”

@ckgramm said:

“I see the one wey the werey tell the babe "don't choke on your food" the babe reply "don't choke too my love" omo I wan ment the boy tell you say he Dey chop?”

@barbie_stay said:

“He's been up since 2am and he texted by 3:15am Walahi he go use 1 week take explain why he no message me immediately he wake.”

@pretty_mhiz_bello said:

“All those messages to look like say na guilty conscience dey worry am, e fit dey with woman like that o.”

See the post below:

